Iran FM Araghchi: U.S. proposal contains ambiguities

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver an appropriate response in the coming days, guided by its core principles and national interests.

Araghchi underscored that Iran’s red line remains the continuation of uranium enrichment on its own soil—”a reality that all countries have now come to understand.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the book The Power of Negotiation in Lebanon, Araghchi noted, “Without power, one cannot enter any negotiation.”

He noted that the United States, while intensifying its military presence in Asia and exerting economic pressure, ultimately submitted a request to negotiate with Iran.

“These were not negotiations between equals,” he asserted, adding that Iran rejected the idea of direct talks under such conditions, which resembled negotiations for surrender. “We agreed only to indirect negotiations, within a framework defined by ourselves.”

He concluded, “Had we lacked scientific capability or defensive power, the U.S. would have had no reason to negotiate with us.”