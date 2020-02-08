Iran FM, UN Envoy Discuss Syria Crisis in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Geir O. Pedersen, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, in Tehran.
During the Saturday meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria.
Zarif pointed to political solution as the only way out of the crisis in the Arab country, and expressed Tehran’s full preparedness for any cooperation within the framework of respecting the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.
Pedersen, in turn, expressed his views about the political trend and other issues of mutual interest.