Iran FM: Tehran most committed JCPOA signatory

Amirabdollahian, who is on an official visit to South Africa, also said despite the cruel and illegal US sanctions against Iran, Tehran believes that within the framework of international law, there are always various opportunities for the Islamic Republic and Pretoria to restore the previous relations and expand the existing ties.

The top Iranian diplomat added that Tehran’s vision for BRICS membership is to strengthen multilateralism.

The group is comprised of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He also noted that the Iranian President will pay a visit to South Africa in the coming days at the invitation of his counterpart.

Amirabdollahin said Ebrahim Raisi will elaborate on Iran’s positions vis-a-vis BRICS.

Touching on the Ukraine conflict, Amirabdollahian stressed that Iran has not ever taken sides with any parties to the war.

The Iranian Foreign Minister noted: “The accusation of using Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine is completely baseless.”

Amirabdollahian went on to say that Russian officials have assured Iran that within the framework of the existing and previous defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, the Russian army has never used and will never use Iranian equipment against Ukraine.

During his visit to South Africa, the Iranian foreign minister and his South African counterpart also signed the statement of the 15th meeting of the Iran-South Africa Joint Commission of Cooperation.