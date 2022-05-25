Iran FM says to use Davos meetings to expand economic ties with others

He said he will hold several bilateral meetings on Wednesday before taking part in a number of expert panels on political, security, economic and international affairs on Thursday.

“During the [Davos] meeting and the scheduled panels, I will first of all outline the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the new government and secondly, seeing that at least 40 percent of the foreign policy plans of the popular government focuses on economic and trade issues, I will elaborate on Iran’s viewpoints, opportunities and capacities in this regard,” he said.

This is the first presence of Amir Abdollahian in the World Economic Forum as Iranian foreign minister.

The forum is being held between May 22 and May 26 after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost a third of all 270 expert panels planned on the sidelines of this year’s forum will be focused on climate change and its direct effect on other issues.

Other major issues on the agenda of the talks include the unprecedented warming in parts of the world including Europe, drought and its impact on food supply across the world, the Ukraine crisis and inflation and rising cost of livelihood across the world.