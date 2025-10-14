Iran FM Rejects Trump’s Claim Being a Peacemaker

Araghchi said on Tuesday on X that, referring to the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran, how can the Iranian people believe an olive branch of peace from someone who four months ago was involved in bombing homes and urban areas across Iran.

Araghchi noted that those criminal attacks claimed the lives of more than a thousand Iranians, including women and children.

In response to Trump’s remarks to the Knesset and his statements at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in Egypt, he told the US president that Trump can either be a president of peace or a president of war — he cannot be both at the same time.

Trump described the Gaza peace agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh as his greatest achievement and said that after “three thousand years of war and chaos,” peace has returned to the Middle East.

Araghchi added that the true bully in West Asia is the actor whose parasitic existence has long exerted pressure on the United States and profited from it.

Referring to Israel’s claim that Iran’s nuclear program is weaponized, he said: “It is now completely clear that the President of the United States has been influenced by false information that is simply a big lie and for which there is no evidence.”

Araghchi also emphasized, “Iran has always been ready for respectful, reciprocal diplomatic engagement… but we also know precisely how to resist oppression…”

He also warned that anyone who seeks to sacrifice the Palestinians and ally with a genocidal entity must have the courage to accept full responsibility for that action before their own people, and not shift the blame onto others.