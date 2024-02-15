Iran FM urges OIC ministerial meeting over Gaza

Amirabdollahian and the OIC chief discussed the latest situation and developments related to the aggression of the Zionist regime against occupied Palestine.

He also specifically addressed the recent attacks on Rafah and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, exchanging views on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s actions in this regard.

During the call, Iran’s foreign minister expressed deep regret over and condemned the recent attacks by the Zionist regime on Rafah, in southern Gaza, leading to the deaths of numerous residents, especially Palestinian women and children.

Amirabdollahian deemed as important and urgent further measures undertaken by the international community, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to halt these attacks.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the four and a half months since the previous meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and called for an emergency meeting to address the current dire situation and take decisive measures against the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran emphasized the dire humanitarian situation in northern Gaza and the challenges in accessing facilities and basic needs of Palestinians.

He stressed the need for urgent measures to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, especially food items, medicine, and pharmaceuticals to the enclave.

Amirabdollahian also briefed the OIC Secretary-General on discussions and negotiations during his recent regional trip in support of the people of Palestine under the current dire circumstances.

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in turn, expressed concern over and condemned the continued attacks of the Zionist regime against Gaza.

He provided a report on measures taken by the OIC in this regard, and welcomed the proposal for an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers of the OIC.

He promised to follow up on the proposal of holding the meeting in consultation with the OIC member states.