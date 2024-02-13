Iran FM: Israel invasion of Rafah in Gaza to have “dire consequences” for Tel Aviv

In a message on X social media platform, the Iranian foreign minister warned against the spillover of the “war crimes and genocide” by the Israeli regime to Palestinian refugees in densely-populated Rafah.

Israel has already conducted airstrikes on Rafah, killing scores of Palestinians, and is reportedly preparing for a mass ground invasion.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the “murderous airstrikes by the Zionist regime against residential and civilian areas” in Rafah.

While noting that Rafah hosts more than a million displaced Palestinians, Kanaani warned that the Zionist regime’s aggression against the region and its threats of a ground invasion could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and another crime against the defenseless Palestinian people.

Kanaani stressed that such an intention and action is contrary to the current negotiations on the issue of ceasefire and disrupts them.

He added Israel’s airstrikes also run counter to the temporary orders issued by the International Court of Justice.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson also warned against the dangerous consequences of this “barbaric act” and voiced concern about the persistence of “the genocide in Gaza by the Zionist regime.”

Kanaani underscored that time is now for the US and other western allies of the Zionists to contain “the insane behavior” of the Israeli regime’s officials and immediately stop the massacre of the defenseless Palestinians if they are sincere in their claims that they are worried about regional security and stability.

He drew the attention of international bodies, governments and the world public opinion to the worrying implications of any military move by Israel for the situation of the residents of Rafah and the displaced Palestinians there.

Kanaani also underlined the role of international organizations, particularly the United Nations, in stopping the continuation of Israel’s

onslaught on Gaza.

More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against Gaza since early October last year.