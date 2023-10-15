Iran FM: If Israel attacks on Gaza does not stop, anything possible

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comments in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the header of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, late Saturday.

He added the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its attempts to halt Israeli war crimes.

Amirabdollahian said the Islamic republic will never renounce its principles and values in supporting the Palestinian nation.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the issue of Palestine remains the most important issue of the Muslim world like before.

“Supporting Palestine is a religious, humanitarian and moral duty, and today, all Muslims, the faithful and freedom-loving people should stand by Palestine and its oppressed people more than ever,” he said.

Referring to the recent operation by the Palestinian groups against Israel, the top Iranian diplomat added, “Al-Aqsa Flood operation showed that Palestine is alive contrary to what some people wrongly believed, and that the trend of normalization of ties [with Israel] by some countries cannot sap the Palestinian nation’s iron will to seek the restoration of their natural, human and legal rights.”

Amirabdollahian further said, “The extent of Zionists’ war crimes against the people of Gaza is great because the blow they have received from the Palestinian nation has been unprecedented.”

Haniyeh, in turn, said the Zionist enemy has committed numerous crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation for decades, and desecrated the Al-Aqsa Mosque on numerous occasions in recent months. And the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a natural reaction to these acts and insults.