Iran FM says foreigners can’t hinder regional cooperation

In an Instagram post, Amirabdollahian referred to his recent phone calls with Omani, Kuwaiti, Qatari, and Iraqi counterparts.

He said he had elaborated on the latest developments in the negotiations on lifting sanctions and referred to Iran’s initiatives to keep the window of diplomacy open.

The FM added that the final stage of the agreement depends on the two elements of realism and flexibility on the US and that Iran is committed to achieving a lasting and strong agreement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches importance to energy and food security in the world and by understanding the current energy problems in the world, it has taken different initiatives, he noted.

He stated that his counterparts had supported Iran’s initiatives in the negotiations and that they welcomed Iran’s regional diplomacy.

He pointed to environmental issues as another topic discussed in the meeting.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s initiative of boosting ties with regional and neighboring counties, arguing that Kuwait has always favored expansion of friendly ties with Iran.

The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan referred to the shared interests of the two countries in the expansion of bilateral ties, adding that upgrading the level of the political representative offices of the two countries in the framework of expanding ties is of great importance and expansion of bilateral ties between the neighboring and brother nations is favored by both countries’ leaders.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi stated that the Omani officials believe all involved sides in those talks favor reaching a good agreement and a golden opportunity is now provided for reaching such an agreement.