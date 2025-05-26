IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran’s Ex-deputy FM: Final draft agreement reached in 2022, but delayed by Ukraine war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Ali Bagheri Kani, former political deputy at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs under President Ebrahim Raisi, revealed that Iran and the P4+1 powers reached an agreed-upon draft to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) as early as March 11, 2022, but the war in Ukraine disrupted the finalization process.

“When President Raisi took office, negotiations were already underway. The new administration decided to continue the talks, insisting that Iran’s strategic demands be addressed,” Bagheri said. He added that by March 2022, “a mutually accepted framework was finalized.”

However, the escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine created a pause in the process. “Later in September 2022, a final draft was agreed upon in New York during our meetings with representatives from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU,” Bagheri stated.

He added that the deal was expected to be signed after the U.S. midterm elections in November 2022, but “miscalculations in Washington” derailed that outcome.

He noted that internal U.S. concerns—including claims that the draft gave Iran more concessions than the original JCPOA—hindered Washington’s seriousness in sealing the deal.

“In 2023, the U.S. sought to avoid both a deal and a crisis. That’s what led to the indirect talks in Muscat,” Bagheri concluded.

