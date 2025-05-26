Iran’s Ex-deputy FM: Final draft agreement reached in 2022, but delayed by Ukraine war

“When President Raisi took office, negotiations were already underway. The new administration decided to continue the talks, insisting that Iran’s strategic demands be addressed,” Bagheri said. He added that by March 2022, “a mutually accepted framework was finalized.”

However, the escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine created a pause in the process. “Later in September 2022, a final draft was agreed upon in New York during our meetings with representatives from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU,” Bagheri stated.

He added that the deal was expected to be signed after the U.S. midterm elections in November 2022, but “miscalculations in Washington” derailed that outcome.

He noted that internal U.S. concerns—including claims that the draft gave Iran more concessions than the original JCPOA—hindered Washington’s seriousness in sealing the deal.

“In 2023, the U.S. sought to avoid both a deal and a crisis. That’s what led to the indirect talks in Muscat,” Bagheri concluded.