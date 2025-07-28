Iran: Europeans have no authority to trigger snapback mechanism

Referring to the recent talks between Iran and the three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—in Istanbul, Baqaei said the discussions focused on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.

He added, “We emphasized that the European parties have no authority to use the snapback mechanism. Such a right does not exist, and we oppose the very principle of it.”

Baqaei noted that the Europeans have long tried to use a clause in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 as leverage, but Iran has stressed that it is ineffective.

“If Europe misuses it, Iran will certainly respond,” he warned.

The spokesman further said that the European parties undermined the credibility of this resolution by supporting the recent aggression against Iran by the United States and Israel.

Baqaei also underlined that Iran’s defensive capabilities are non‑negotiable, stating, “What can help us defend ourselves are the capabilities that are the result of our own scientists’ efforts.”