IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iran envoy: The hand that dares to reach out to Lebanon will be cut off

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Embassy in Beirut has strongly warned against any aggression against the Arab country.

In a statement on Saturday, the Embassy drew a historical parallel, saying the courageous fight by the Lebanese army officers and soldiers in the southern town of al-Adisa on August 3, 2010, is a source of pride and a golden equation for border protection with sacrifices.

It added that the occasion is actually a new warning to those who dare to attack any part of Lebanon’s territory, because the whole of Lebanon will never tolerate such an eventuality, and any hand that reaches out to Lebanon will be cut off.

During the clashes on August 3, 2010, between the Lebanese forces and the Zionist regime troops along the border, three Lebanese soldiers were killed and four others and a civilian were injured. Several Zionist soldiers were also injured in the fighting.

The clashes erupted after an Israeli army vehicle trespassed into Lebanese soil. The Lebanese forces opened fire on the Israeli army vehicle with the government in Beirut condemning it as a violation of UNSC 1701.

