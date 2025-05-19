Iran asserts enrichment rights as tensions with US persist over nuclear talks

“Enrichment is a non-negotiable scientific achievement of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said, adding that the country has paid a heavy price, including the loss of nuclear scientists, to secure this capability.

In response to recent remarks by US envoy Steve Witkoff, who said any deal must include an agreement not to enrich uranium, Araghchi emphasized that any meaningful dialogue must begin with the recognition of this “self-evident principle.”

In similar remarks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must ‘walk away’ from all uranium enrichment.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran’s nuclear doctrine excludes the development of nuclear weapons, noting that even a fatwa, or religious decree, has been issued against such arms.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned that failure to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue diplomatically could escalate instability in the Middle East.

Speaking to DemocraciaTV, Grossi cautioned that adding nuclear weapons to existing regional crises like the conflict in Gaza would be disastrous.

He noted that the IAEA is closely monitoring Iran’s program to ensure it remains peaceful.