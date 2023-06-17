Iran and Egypt reach agreement on formation of committee to restore relations: Report

The nascent Egypt-Iran détente puts normalization of Cairo-Tehran bilateral relations on the horizon, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya network reported on Friday, citing the informed sources.

No further details have been reported.

Earlier, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had welcomed the development of relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Ayatollah Khamenei last week publicly endorsed normalizing ties with Egypt, saying that Iran “welcomes Egypt’s interest in restoring relations.”

“We have no problem in this regard,” he added.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.