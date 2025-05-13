Iran’s deputy FM: US contradictions complicate negotiations

Speaking on the sidelines of the Tehran International Book Fair on Monday, Takht-Ravanchi stated, “We hear conflicting remarks from American officials – one says something, another says something else. That makes the negotiations more difficult.”

He emphasized that Iran has raised the issue during talks and called for greater clarity.

Iran and the US have so far held four rounds of indirect negotiations, with both sides expressing interest in progress. Although the timing of the next round is not yet finalized, both parties have agreed in principle to continue the dialogue.

Responding to questions about potential guarantor countries, Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that no such proposal has been formally discussed.

He also said no date has been set for the Iranian foreign minister’s planned visits to three European countries, namely the UK, France and Germany.

Addressing the broader economic context, Takht-Ravanchi acknowledged Iran’s current economic hardships due to “unjust sanctions,” and underlined that diplomacy is focused on lifting them. However, he noted that domestic economic reform is equally vital and cannot rely solely on sanctions relief.