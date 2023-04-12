Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Iran delegation in Saudi Arabia to launch diplomatic missions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

An Iranian technical team arrived in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Wednesday in line with implementing the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic ties and to launch political and consular activities in the two countries.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the Iranian delegation was welcomed by Saudi officials.

He said the Iranian delegation will take necessary action in two working groups in Riyadh and Jeddah to launch the Embassy and Consulate General of Iran as well as the permanent diplomatic mission of the country at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran will try to reopen and launch its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia before this year’s Hajj season in June.

Kanaani also said the Saudi technical delegation that arrived in Tehran on Saturday for the same purpose, will travel to the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Under a China-mediated deal, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic ties last month, after some seven years of severed ties.

