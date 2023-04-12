Iran delegation in Saudi Arabia to launch diplomatic missions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the Iranian delegation was welcomed by Saudi officials.

He said the Iranian delegation will take necessary action in two working groups in Riyadh and Jeddah to launch the Embassy and Consulate General of Iran as well as the permanent diplomatic mission of the country at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran will try to reopen and launch its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia before this year’s Hajj season in June.

Kanaani also said the Saudi technical delegation that arrived in Tehran on Saturday for the same purpose, will travel to the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Under a China-mediated deal, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic ties last month, after some seven years of severed ties.