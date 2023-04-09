Iran to send delegation to Riyadh for embassy reopening

The Persian Gulf Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the delegation is going through the final stages of its trip to Saudi Arabia to reopen the Embassy and other diplomatic missions of Iran in the kingdom.

The director general added that the team will travel to Riyadh by the end of this week.

Reports say a Saudi delegation is already in Iran for the same purpose.

This comes days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for talks to advance a normalization deal between the two countries that was mediated by China in March.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric in the kingdom.

Under their normalization agreement, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and avoid any move that would undermine it.