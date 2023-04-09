Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle EastSelected

Iran to send delegation to Riyadh for embassy reopening

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is going to send a technical delegation tasked with making necessary arrangements to reopen Iran’s embassy in Riyadh.

The Persian Gulf Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the delegation is going through the final stages of its trip to Saudi Arabia to reopen the Embassy and other diplomatic missions of Iran in the kingdom.

The director general added that the team will travel to Riyadh by the end of this week.

Reports say a Saudi delegation is already in Iran for the same purpose.

This comes days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for talks to advance a normalization deal between the two countries that was mediated by China in March.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric in the kingdom.

Under their normalization agreement, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and avoid any move that would undermine it.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks