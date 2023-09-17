Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran Def. Min. issues ultimatum to Iraq over failure to uphold security deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Defense Minister General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani

General Mohammadreza Ashtiani, the Iranian Minister of Defense, emphasized the Iran-Iraq agreement aimed at disarming and expelling terrorists from the Kurdistan Region.

He asserted: “We will adhere strictly to the agreed timeline, and our actions will be prompt as per the terms of the agreement.”

Addressing Iraq’s actions, the Defense Minister commented: “While some progress has been made, we will thoroughly assess the situation and make a decision within the agreed timeframe.”

Iraq and Iran signed a border security agreement in March, a move Iraqi officials said was aimed primarily at tightening the frontier with Iraq’s Kurdish region, where Tehran says armed Kurdish dissidents pose a threat to its security.

Tasnim news agency quoted an informed source as saying on Friday the anti-Iranian opposition parties have accepted the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s call for them to disarm and get out of the border strip between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks