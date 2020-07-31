Iran Decries US Envoy’s Comments about Coronavirus Outbreak

Tehran has condemned the remarks made by US State Department’s Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who had claimed Iran had exported coronavirus to the whole region.

The Iranian embassy in Kuwait dismissed the comments made by Hook durint a visit to the Arab country as an attempt to promote Iranophobia.

“Such attempts at promoting Iranophobia are an insult to public opinion of the people in the region and of the percipient people of Kuwait,” said the embassy on its Twitter page.

“We recommend Hook does not get involved in this issue. He had better ask Kuwaiti officials how many times that of Iran is the number of coronavirus patients going to Kuwait from the US,” read the tweet.

“Someone needs to tell this envoy that COVID-19 is a global virus, will not stop behind any border, and has gripped the whole world today,” the embassy added.

“The purpose of a trip to Kuwait by Trump’s special envoy is to urge regional countries not to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the tweet read.

“Before sympathizing with the people in the region, the US had better care about its own people, particularly people of colour. A person who has no mercy on its own people, will definitely not have mercy on others, either,” the embassy said.