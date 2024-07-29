Iran says has reined in Daesh infiltrators from Syria

Esmail Khatib said on Monday the stray Daesh militants from Syria have been nabbed with the planning by the security apparatuses and the cooperation between them including the interior ministry, intelligence ministry as well as police and armed forces.

He explained, “Following the incidents in Syria and after the subsiding of the militancy in the country, naturally, we had to deal with the wandering Daesh militants who were pushed towards us with the financial support of some countries that are hostile to Iran.”

The intelligence minister also said several elements linked to the terrorist group, who were responsible for clashes with Iranian security forces on the border, have recently been arrested.