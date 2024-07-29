IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran says has reined in Daesh infiltrators from Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Daesh

Iran’s intelligence minister says security forces in the country have restrained Daesh terrorists who had entered the country from the western border with Syria, dismissing reports that the militants pose a threat, ILNA news agency reported.

Esmail Khatib said on Monday the stray Daesh militants from Syria have been nabbed with the planning by the security apparatuses and the cooperation between them including the interior ministry, intelligence ministry as well as police and armed forces.

He explained, “Following the incidents in Syria and after the subsiding of the militancy in the country, naturally, we had to deal with the wandering Daesh militants who were pushed towards us with the financial support of some countries that are hostile to Iran.”

The intelligence minister also said several elements linked to the terrorist group, who were responsible for clashes with Iranian security forces on the border, have recently been arrested.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks