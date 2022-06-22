Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Iran records 256 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 256 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 3 patients have died of the disease in the same period of time.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,373 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

265 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 67 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,060,989 patients out of a total of 7,235,440 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

251 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also said 64,619,286 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,963,187 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,690,678 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

