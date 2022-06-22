Iran records 256 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,373 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

265 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 67 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,060,989 patients out of a total of 7,235,440 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

251 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also said 64,619,286 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,963,187 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,690,678 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.