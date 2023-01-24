Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Iran coronavirus: 4 deaths, over 110 new infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry announced on Tuesday that more than 110 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 4 patients have died of the pandemic in the same period of time.

Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,741, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

118 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 51 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,159 patients out of a total of 7,563,623 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

224 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,186,114 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,581,803 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,584,373 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

