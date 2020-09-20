Iran Can Set Fire to All US Interests in Region: IRGC Chief

A senior Iranian military commander says the country is capable of setting fire to all US interests in the region.

Speaking in a televised interview on Saturday night, Major General Hossein Salami underlined the Iranian military is strong enough to confront the US.

“We have thousands of military brigades on the ground which, if they move, will wreck all US interests,” said General Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“We are capable of capturing and sweeping all US bases simultaneously,” he noted.

“The Iranian nation shouldn’t worry about Trump’s bluffs [about waging a war against Iran],” the top general underlined.

“We won’t trigger wars, but we have developed the capability to chase and destroy the enemy both under the ground and in the skies,” he added.

He then noted that the US political system should pay the price for Washington’s assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and Iran will definitely take revenge.