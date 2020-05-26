Iran Calls for Closer Business Ties with Georgia

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has offered congratulations to Georgia on its national day, calling for expansion of business ties between Tehran and Tbilisi.

In a Tuesday message to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Jahangiri highlighted the political determination of the two countries’ top officials and the history of mutual cooperation.

He also expressed hope that the activation of current capacities would further develop and expand all-out ties between the two states, especially in the economic and business fields.

Georgia annually celebrates its national day on May 26, marking the anniversary of the 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Independence Day is associated with military parades, fireworks, concerts, fairs, and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and culture of Georgia.