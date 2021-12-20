The 16th session of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paris has recognized the “National Program to Safeguard Traditional Art of Calligraphy in Iran” as an intangible heritage.

This program aims to expand informal and formal public training in calligraphy, publish books and pamphlets, hold art exhibitions, and develop academic curricula while promoting appropriate use of the calligraphic tradition in line with modern living conditions.

The Iranian calligraphic art is well-represented in Malek National Library and Museum in the capital Tehran, where a special hall has been allocated to calligraphy since a few years ago.

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR