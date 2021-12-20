The 16th session of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paris has recognized the “National Program to Safeguard Traditional Art of Calligraphy in Iran” as an intangible heritage.

This program aims to expand informal and formal public training in calligraphy, publish books and pamphlets, hold art exhibitions, and develop academic curricula while promoting appropriate use of the calligraphic tradition in line with modern living conditions.

The Iranian calligraphic art is well-represented in Malek National Library and Museum in the capital Tehran, where a special hall has been allocated to calligraphy since a few years ago.