Iran urges formation of ‘BRICS-specific security mechanism’

On Wednesday, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, speaking at the Fourth BRICS High-Level Security Officials Meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, highlighted the vastness, population, and economic power of BRICS members.

He emphasized that BRICS could pioneer a new security structure on the international stage, contributing to global peace and security in the future.Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates are member states of BRICS.

Ahmadian added that terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, the misuse of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, maritime insecurity, human trafficking, illegal biological activities, and cyber threats are common challenges within BRICS.

He suggested that these issues could be addressed through the establishment of a BRICS Security Commission.

The Iranian security chief also stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation among BRICS members.

On Tuesday, Ahmadian led a delegation to St. Petersburg, where he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, on the sidelines of the meeting for discussions.