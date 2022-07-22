Iran launches its biggest solar panel production line

Raisi did the unveiling at Mana Energy Pak Company in the city of Khomein in his 29th

provincial trip since he took office last year.

The solar panel production line has a capacity of 500MW of electricity. Following the completion of its complementary phase, the line can produce panels capable of generating 1500MW of electricity.

Iran plans to make solar panel production fully indigenous by the Persian year of 1404.

Mana Energy Pak Company, a private firm, is also manufacturing Iran’s biggest solar power plant (solar farm) in the city of Mahalat in Markazi Province with a capacity of generating 100MW of electricity per annum.