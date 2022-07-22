Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergySocietyScience and Technology

Iran launches its biggest solar panel production line

By IFP Editorial Staff
Solar panel production line in Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi unveils the country's biggest solar panel production line in Markazi Province, in central Iran.

Raisi did the unveiling at Mana Energy Pak Company in the city of Khomein in his 29th
provincial trip since he took office last year.

The solar panel production line has a capacity of 500MW of electricity. Following the completion of its complementary phase, the line can produce panels capable of generating 1500MW of electricity.

Iran plans to make solar panel production fully indigenous by the Persian year of 1404.

Mana Energy Pak Company, a private firm, is also manufacturing Iran’s biggest solar power plant (solar farm) in the city of Mahalat in Markazi Province with a capacity of generating 100MW of electricity per annum.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks