Iran dismisses as “baseless” allegations of involvement in assassination plots against US officials

The spokesperson highlighted that similar accusations have been made in the past, which the Islamic Republic of Iran has firmly denied and proven false.

He emphasized that repeating such claims at this juncture is a malicious conspiracy orchestrated by Zionist and anti-Iranian circles, aimed at complicating the issues between the US and Iran.

He further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as has previously stated, remains committed to utilizing all legitimate and legal means at both domestic and international levels to restore the rights of the Iranian nation.

The US justice department brought criminal charges over an Iranian plot to kill the president-elect, Donald Trump, that was thwarted by the FBI.

The federal government has unsealed criminal charges in what the justice department claimed was a murder-for-hire plan to take out Trump before this week’s presidential election, which he won decisively over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.