Iran, ASEAN stress efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation

In a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta on Wednesday, Raisi hailed the politico-economic association’s contribution to the member countries’ economic development.

He laid emphasis on his government’s priority of expanding ties with the politico-economic association and its member nations.

For his part, the ASEAN head stressed the importance of the role and status of Iran in the region and offered a report explaining the association’s plans for enhancement of ties with Tehran.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of regional significance.

ASEAN is an intergovernmental organization of 10 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The bloc was established in 1967 with the goal of accelerating economic growth, social progress, and cultural development and to promote peace and security in Southeast Asia.