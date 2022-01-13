Thursday, January 13, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareScience and TechnologyIFP Exclusive

Iran approves Covid vaccine SpikoGen for third dose

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s deputy health minister on Thursday announced that SpikoGen has been approved for the third dose of all Covid-19 vaccines administered inside the country.

Dr. Kamal Heidari, in a letter to the universities’ deputy chancellors for health affairs and universities of medical sciences, wrote, “Based on conducted studies, the authorization of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, and the approval of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Committee, SpikoGen has been approved as the booster for all vaccines used in the country and can be injected at least three months after the second dose.

He added that SpikoGen is being injected as the first and second doses for people aged 18 to 50 and as a booster for the above-18 persons.

SpikoGen has been developed in the Iranian company CinnaGen in collaboration with the Australian Company Vaxine and has received the emergency use license.

Iran is also jointly producing Covid-19 vaccines with Russia and Cuba.

Previous articleAyatollah Sistani: Pig kidney transplant permissible
Next articleIran’s nine-month trade with neighborings tops $36.8bn, up 42%

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks