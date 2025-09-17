Iran: Any hostile action against Tehran to End understanding with IAEA

Esmail Baqaei, commenting on the Iran–IAEA understanding, said: “The IAEA has its own narratives regarding how Iran should implement its safeguards commitments under the new circumstances, but Iran insists that the Agency must only perform its technical duties, and no country can oblige Tehran to adhere to an understanding whose very basis has changed.”

Regarding the ongoing IAEA General Conference in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated: “The draft resolution proposed by Iran at the IAEA General Conference is based on well-established rules of international law, including IAEA Resolution 533, and its purpose is not to create a new rule.”

Referring to US threats to oppose the adoption of this resolution, he added that these threats are a continuation of the recent US policy of either threatening or withdrawing from various international organizations such as the International Criminal Court, the World Health Organization, and UNESCO over the past months.

Baqaei emphasized that such actions are an example of unprecedented threats against multilateralism and the rules that have formed the basis of international relations among states for the past 80 years, adding Iran expects all countries to stand up against the violation of these rules.

Regarding the European reaction to the Iran–IAEA agreement, Baqaei said: “Iran has always shown that it does not turn away from diplomacy, and now it is time for the other parties to adopt a positive and reciprocal approach.”