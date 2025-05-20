Iran ambassador warns UK of potential false flag operation amid detentions of Iranian nationals

According to a statement posted Monday evening on X social media by the Iranian Embassy in London, Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi met with Dan Jarvis, the UK Home Office’s Deputy Minister for Security. The two officials discussed a range of issues, including recent detention of Iranian nationals in the UK.

During the meeting, Mousavi referred to the release of several Iranian citizens who had been arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of terrorism-related activities but were freed without charge.

He urged British officials to raise the issue in parliament and expressed concern over potential “third-party involvement designed to damage Iran-UK ties.”

The statement added that both sides emphasized the importance of good-faith dialogue and agreed to continue meetings to address misunderstandings and disputes.

The meeting followed recent police operations in which several Iranians were detained on suspicions of preparing terrorist acts and cooperating with a foreign intelligence service. While four were released without charge, three face preliminary accusations such as surveillance activities.

In response to the arrests, Iran summoned the UK chargé d’affaires on May 18, while the UK summoned Iran’s ambassador the following day.