Iran forms AI Strategic Council

He said the Council’s primary objective is to coordinate the nation’s resources and infrastructure related to artificial intelligence.

The Vice-President added that a pivotal aim involves establishing a centralized national artificial intelligence center dedicated to advancing infrastructure and services in the country and to facilitate the utilization of artificial intelligence technology nationwide.

He said: “The center will focus on creating integrated AI processing and data service providers, aligning with the country’s needs, and implementing large-scale AI projects.” Firouzabadi said the overarching goal is to position the nation among the top 10 global leaders in artificial intelligence within the coming decade.

Firouzabadi also emphasized the council’s multifaceted missions, highlighting its role in centralizing resources, fostering AI development, and executing strategic initiatives to bolster the country’s standing in the field of artificial intelligence on a global scale.