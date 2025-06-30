Iran demands end to aggression as precondition for nuclear talks with US

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC that such a commitment is essential for rebuilding trust and continuing diplomacy.

On June 13, Israeli strikes targeted multiple Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities and civilian areas, killing senior military officials and civilians. Days later, the US directly attacked Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites using bunker-buster bombs, causing major damage but no radiation leaks.

A ceasefire halted hostilities on June 23, just as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington were to begin under Omani mediation.

Takht-Ravanchi stressed Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and dismissed suggestions of weaponization.

He warned against pressure tactics, asserting, “Saying ‘zero enrichment or be bombed’ is the law of the jungle.”

While confirming messages from Washington disavowing regime change, he said no timeline has been agreed for talks.

“We seek dialogue, not war, but must remain vigilant,” he said.