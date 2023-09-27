Iran indicts 73 Americans for assassinating General Qassem Soleimani 

That’s according to the first deputy of the Iranian Judiciary.

Mohammad Mosaddeq noted on Wednesday that Iran’s Judiciary has so far identified 97 people that are implicated in the case.

Mosaddeq added that Iran seeks to bring Former US President Donald Trump to trial over his role in the deadly attack.

He stressed that Tehran has already sent requests for cooperation to 9 countries that are suspected of involvement in coordinating the assassination of General Soleimani and some of those countries have replied to the requests.

General Soleimani, along with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units’ Commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis and a number of other companions, was assassinated in a US drone attack in early hours of January 3, 2020 just outside Baghdad’s airport.

Former US President Donald Trump directly ordered the attack.

General Soleimani is credited for defeating the Daesh terror group and its offshoots that were wreaking havoc in the Middle east back then.

General Soleimani is widely revered inside Iran and abroad for his positive role in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.