Wednesday, September 27, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveJudiciarySelected

Iran indicts 73 Americans for assassinating General Qassem Soleimani 

By IFP Editorial Staff
General Ghassem Soleimani

The Iranian Judiciary has issued indictments for 73 Americans over their involvement in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the anti-terror icon.

That’s according to the first deputy of the Iranian Judiciary.

Mohammad Mosaddeq noted on Wednesday that Iran’s Judiciary has so far identified 97 people that are implicated in the case.

Mosaddeq added that Iran seeks to bring Former US President Donald Trump to trial over his role in the deadly attack.

He stressed that Tehran has already sent requests for cooperation to 9 countries that are suspected of involvement in coordinating the assassination of General Soleimani and some of those countries have replied to the requests.

General Soleimani, along with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units’ Commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis and a number of other companions, was assassinated in a US drone attack in early hours of January 3, 2020 just outside Baghdad’s airport.

Former US President Donald Trump directly ordered the attack.

General Soleimani is credited for defeating the Daesh terror group and its offshoots that were wreaking havoc in the Middle east back then.

General Soleimani is widely revered inside Iran and abroad for his positive role in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks