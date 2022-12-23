Iran sends 4th ship carrying domestically-made goods to Venezuela

Iranian media, citing predictions by the Iranian Shipping Company, reported on Friday that the fifth such cargo ship will leave for Venezuela in February 2023.

They also said Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines had announced its readiness to establish a regular line for exporting cargo to Venezuela.

Iran and Venezuela have been working to strengthen their economic and energy ties in recent years as part of a campaign against the American sanctions designed to weaken their economies.

In October 2021, Iran and Venezuela agreed to draw up a roadmap for 20-year cooperation. Within that framework, the two sides convened the ninth meeting of Iran-Venezuela Economic Cooperation Joint Commission in Tehran in mid-November.