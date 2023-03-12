Sunday, March 12, 2023
Interior Ministry: Dozens arrested in connection with school poisonings

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iran’s Interior Ministry says more than 100 people who played an effective role in the recent poisonings at schools have been arrested.

The Interior Ministry added that the detainees include those who tried to cause chaos at their schools mischievously by spreading odious but safe substances so as to force the school to call it a day.

The ministry noted that these people have been put on notice and that the investigation into the issue is continuing until officials will get to the bottom of it.

It however stressed that some people are among those arrested who had subversive motives and aimed to cause terror among citizens and students in order to make people pessimistic about the establishment.

The Interior Ministry underlined that officials are trying to find possible links between them and terrorist organizations.

A number of girl schools in Iran have been the scene of poisoning incidents that caused panic among students and their families. Hundreds of students were admitted to hospitals due to the incidents.

