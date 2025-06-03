IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Indian hostages rescued in Tehran following swift police operation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Three Indian nationals who had gone missing shortly after arriving in Tehran were rescued in a swift and targeted police operation in the city of Varamin, near the capital, according to Iranian authorities.

The individuals had reportedly been lured to Iran through an Instagram page offering fraudulent Australian visa services.

Upon arriving in Tehran for a supposed in-person meeting, they were abducted by a kidnapping ring.

The captors later contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of 1.8 million Indian rupees for their release.

Through precise intelligence work and extensive tracking, Iranian police were able to identify and arrest the perpetrators—foreign nationals operating in an organized manner.

During the raid on the gang’s hideout in Varamin, several other hostages of various nationalities were also discovered.

These individuals had similarly fallen victim to the gang’s deceptive promises.

