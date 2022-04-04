Monday, April 4, 2022
Imran Khan steps down as Pakistani PM

By IFP Editorial Staff
Imran Khan
Hours after the dissolution of Pakistan’s parliament, the country’s cabinet minister says Imran Khan has officially resigned as prime minister.

This comes after a political upheaval in the country that saw the opposition stage a vote of no confidence in the parliament on Sunday, with the vote called off by the deputy parliament speaker as “unconstitutional”.

Imran Khan also said foreign parties were behind the “plot” for his removal and called on the Pakistani president to dissolve the parliament and announced snap elections.

“After the dissolution of Pakistan’s parliament by the president, in accordance with the law, Mr. Imran Khan stepped down as the Pakistani prime minister. On Sunday, the President of Pakistan dissolved the parliament after a request by the premier, and called for snap elections to be held in 90 days,” the cabinet minister said in a statement.

