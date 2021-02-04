ICJ’s Rejection of US Objections Another Legal Win for Iran: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister says the International Court of Justice’s rejection of the United States’ objections in a lawsuit brought by Tehran against Washington is yet another victory for Iran.

“The ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet.

“Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. 2018 Order,” he added.

Zarif then called on the United States to deliver on international commitments.

“Iran has always fully respected int’l law. High time for the US to live up to int’l obligations,” he said.