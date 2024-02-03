ICC dismisses Russia’s objections to Ukraine’s lawsuit

At a preliminary hearing in the Hague on Friday, the court announced that it considers the case to be under its jurisdiction and will hear it.

“The Court decided by 15 votes to one that it has jurisdiction to consider the case, based on Article 9 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide,” Judge Joan Donohue said at a hearing that was broadcast life.

Kyiv filed a lawsuit against Russia in February 2022 after Moscow launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

In March 2022, the court called on Russia to suspend its military operation on the territory of Ukraine and also called on both sides to refrain from any actions that could delay the trial.

In October 2023, Russia raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the court and the admissibility of Ukraine’s application.