All hospitals in northern Gaza out of service: Report

The office said in a statement on Telegram that 1,800 people were killed and 4,000 wounded in northern Gaza in the past month.

It added that civil defence teams have been hit while on service and some of them have been arrested or prevented from working.

It noted the area was “disaster-stricken” and appealed to the international community to uphold international humanitarian law and pressure Israeli authorities to allow the safe passage of aid.

Gaza’s Civil Defense has also censured international organizations for their inaction on the suffering of Palestinians amid a genocidal Israeli war on the besieged territory.

“All our appeals to international organizations and humanitarian institutions have not changed the current situation in Gaza,” Mahmoud Basal, the agency’s spokesman, said, adding, “Our message to the free people of the world is to increase pressure on the international community to enable service providers to fulfill their humanitarian duty.”

Israel waged its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic military operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 43,341 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 102,105 others, in Gaza.

Last month, Israel intensified its attacks in the northern Gaza Strip, cut the area off from the rest of the territory, and blocked nearly all food aid from entering the region.

On Friday, leaders of 15 UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations said the situation in northern Gaza is “apocalyptic” and that the entire population there is “at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence”.

Basal said more than 100,000 people are left without food, water, or medicine in northern Gaza, noting that they are in dire need of life-sustaining resources.

He added that Israel has continued around-the-clock bombardment of civilian homes, especially in northern Gaza, and destroyed numerous buildings.

Israeli artillery and drones pose a significant threat to Gaza residents, instilling constant fear and panic among them, he lamented.

Over the past 400 days, the regime has refused to allow Civil Defense vehicles and equipment into Gaza, demonstrating a clear intent to keep the Civil Defense system paralyzed in the face of emergencies.