History will not erase US disgraceful complicity in Gaza crimes: Hamas

Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks on Monday following a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Israeli regime launched the war on October 7, 2023 following al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements against the occupied territories.

As part of its consistent political patronage for the regime, the US, which is Tel Aviv’s main benefactor, has so far vetoed three United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli onslaught. The Israeli aggression also enjoys unreserved military and intelligence support on the part of Washington.

So far, nearly 30,000 people have died as a result of the aggression and a simultaneous siege that the regime has been employing against the coastal sliver.

Haniyeh said the US was providing a “cover” for the Israeli regime’s “war of starvation” against Gaza. He was apparently referring to American officials’ lamenting the situation in Gaza at the same time that Washington retained its unbridled support for the war.

“The American cover for the crime of starvation that the occupation uses as a weapon to achieve political goals is a disgrace to humanity that history will not erase, even if the American administration hides behind misleading statements about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” Haniyeh stated.

“It will not absolve it (the US) of its responsibility and participation in war crimes committed against defenseless civilians,” the Hamas’ leader added.

Haniyeh also denounced, what he called, the Israeli regime’s refusal to provide decisive responses to mediators’ efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Hamas, he stated, “responded to the efforts of the mediator brothers, agreed to the course of negotiations on stopping the aggression, and showed great seriousness and flexibility, but it believes that the Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement (Hamas) will not accept in any way.”