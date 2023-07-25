Hezbollah leader says Israel on path toward collapse, citing judicial plans

Nasrallah made the remarks in a Monday speech after Israel’s Knesset approved a key part of the hugely unpopular plan that is spearheaded by the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Today, as some people say, has been the worst day in the history of the Zionist regime,” Nasrallah stressed, adding, “This is what puts it on the path of collapse, fragmentation, and disappearance, God willing.”

He noted that since 2000, when the resistance front defeated Israel for the second time after its first defeat in 1985, the notion of the regime’s invincibility started to change in the Arab world.

“Therefore, [Israeli] settlers have been facing a cascade of crises [since that time] and today, we see that it is on the path toward collapse,” Nasrallah continued.

The bill approved by the Israeli lawmakers prevents the regime’s Supreme Court from striking down the extremist cabinet’s decisions if it deemed them to be “unreasonable.” It is part of a broader scheme that Netanyahu announced in January as means of supposedly curbing what he called decades of undue political interference by judges.

His opponents, however, say the so-called reforms would hand over unbridled powers to the politicians. They also accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on several counts of corruption charges, of trying to use the scheme to quash possible judgments against him.

The crisis resulting from the Israeli cabinet’s effort to have the Knesset ratify the scheme has prompted weekly demonstrations across the occupied territories, which have in many cases turned violent.

On Monday, violent protests have rocked various parts of the occupied territories.

The crisis has also affected the regime’s military, where thousands of volunteer reservists have vowed not to report for duty if the cabinet continued with the plan. This has prompted warnings by some current and former military officials that Israel’s war readiness could be at risk.