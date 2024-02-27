Hezbollah warns Israel armed group exhibited ‘minimum’ of its capabilities so far

“We are responding to Israeli acts of aggression and transgression … We are seeking a limited confrontation that would accomplish its objectives. Nevertheless, Hezbollah would not hesitate to deliver a much stinging response in case the Israeli enemy decides to raise the ante,” Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

He was speaking on Monday during a ceremony in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut in commemoration of the fallen commanders and members of the resistance group.

He underlined that whatever Hezbollah has employed so far in the course of battles with Israeli forces represents just a fraction of its military and deterrent capabilities.

“Political declarations and formal protests will not deter the [Israeli] enemy. Expression of sympathy over fallen women and children, and meetings where statements of condemnation are issued will not stop the enemy. Only weapons and resistance can deter the enemy,” Sheikh Qassem pointed out.

The senior Hezbollah official further underscored that his group has formulated rules of engagement with the Israeli military, adding that the southern boundaries of Lebanon are of great significance when it comes to safeguarding the Arab country’s sovereignty and supporting the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 29,800 people, most of them women and children. More than 70,000 individuals have also been wounded.

Another Hezbollah official stated on Monday all military outposts and strategic installations across the Israeli-occupied territories are within the range of missiles and drones of the Lebanese resistance movement.

Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush stressed that it would be the “height of folly” for the Tel Aviv regime to wage a full-scale offensive against Lebanon as fighters from his resistance group are at the apex of their combat preparedness.

“All their strategic centers are within the range of our missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“The resistance front in Lebanon has grown to be strong and deterrent, thanks to tremendous sacrifices and achievements made by its members and fallen combatants. The Zionist enemy absolutely dreads getting into a major confrontation with Hezbollah because it is uncomfortably aware of the group’s prowess,” Damoush added.

The senior Hezbollah official stressed that Israeli officials are sorely mistaken and delusional if they think they can compel resistance fighters to retreat and capitulate to their desires by means of threats, stepped-up attacks, destruction of facilities and massacre of women and children.

“We are the men of the battlefield, and will not abdicate our responsibility in defending Lebanon and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli enemy must know that its attacks cannot change the rules of the conflict. The regime is in a position of defeat and its authorities have turned to mediators to stop Hezbollah’s operations in southern Lebanon and ensure the security of settlers in northern occupied Palestinian lands,” Damoush underscored.

He underlined that Hezbollah is determined to continue fighting in southern Lebanon and respond proportionately to Israeli attacks on civilians.

“[Hezbollah] will ramp up operations in the face of Israel’s escalatory measures, and will strike more Israeli outposts in response to more destruction. An eye for an eye,” the top Hezbollah official added.