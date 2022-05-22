Sunday, May 22, 2022
IFP Exclusive

Health Ministry official: No cases of monkeypox discovered in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Monkeypox

The Iranian Health Ministry says no monkeypox case has been discovered in the country yet.

Pedram Paakain head of the public Relations office of the Iranian Health Ministry announced the monkeypox is a viral disease and 15 world countries have so far reported 197 suspected cases that include 108 ones that are definitely monkeypox.

He noted that Iran has faced no problem in this regard and any suspected case will be monitored to make sure they are not monkeypox.

The head of the public Relations office of the Iranian Health Ministry noted that a manual will soon be prepared outlining ways of preventing and treating the disease.

Paakain maintained that people could contract monkeypox by way of contacting an infected animal or getting exposed to breath of an infected person or their coughing.

He further said the disease is not highly contagious and it is highly unlikely it will turn into a pandemic.

