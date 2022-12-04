Ex-president Hamid Karzai leaves Afghanistan

This is Karzai’s first trip abroad after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

Karzai’s trip also comes on the same day as a delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by acting defense minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid traveled to the UAE.

The defense ministry announced that on this trip, the acting defense minister will meet with Emirati leaders and Afghans who live in the UAE and that it is also aimed at strengthening relations between Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf state.