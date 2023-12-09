Hamas condemns US veto at UNSC, describing it as “immoral and inhumane position”

“America’s obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the (Israeli) occupation in killing our people,” Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement.

The resolution — presented by the United Arab Emirates — had called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” as well as “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and “ensuring humanitarian access”, according to a draft copy.

Thirteen countries were in favor, the US vetoed and the UK abstained.

The United States had previously signaled disapproval of the draft text. One of the council’s five permanent members with veto power, the US has repeatedly resisted calls for a “ceasefire”, emphasizing Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’ October 7 terror attack.

The vote was the sixth attempt by the 15-member group to reach a consensus on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Only one previous vote was successful, which called last month for “humanitarian pauses and corridors” to be established in Gaza.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and the ensuing fighting has left more than 1,200 Israelis and 17,000 Palestinians dead. In late November, the belligerents reached a temporary Qatari-mediated ceasefire, with Hamas agreeing to release dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for the regime freeing many Palestinians from prisons. Last week, however, the fragile agreement collapsed, with both sides accusing each another of violating the truce.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has also said the United State’s decision to veto a UN Security Council Resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza made it complicit in “war crimes” against Palestinians.

A statement released by the PA presidency added Abbas held the US responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in Gaza.