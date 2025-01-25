Hamas releases four female Israeli soldiers, 200 Palestinian prisoners freed

Three buses carrying 114 Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah, where crowds of Palestinians lined the streets to welcome them. The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced among those to be released is Mohammed al-Tous, 69, who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention.

Meanwhile, 16 prisoners have been transferred to the Gaza Strip, while 70 others – including Palestinians serving life sentences and long-term prison terms – have been released into Egypt, according to state-run Qahera TV.

According to the terms of the deal, Israel is expected to free 50 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli female soldier released.

The four soldiers – Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag – were stationed at an observation post on the outskirts of Gaza and were captured by Hamas fighters when they overran the base during the attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023. They were among around 250 captives seized that day.

Saturday’s scheduled exchange will mark the second swap since the ceasefire took effect on 19 January. During the first exchange, Hamas released three Israeli female civilians in return for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The four Israeli captives were reunited with their families at an Israeli military base near the Gaza border, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated in a video.

Israel announced a female Israeli civilian, Arbel Yehud, should have also been freed on Saturday. However, Hamas informed mediators that she was alive and will be released next week, a Hamas official told Al Jazeera.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinians in Gaza will not be allowed to cross back to the northern part of the territory until the issue is resolved.

Israel’s 15-month onslaught on Gaza has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza. As part of the agreement, the Israeli military was expected to withdraw on Sunday from the northern section of the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts through central Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return home to the north.