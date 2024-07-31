Hamas confirms political chief assassinated in Israeli attack

The statement reads, “The Islamic Resistance Movement is mourning the children of the great nation of Palestine, the Arab and Islamic ummah (nation) and all the free people of the world.”

“The Mujahid leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was martyred after taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new president of Iran in a treacherous attack by the Zionists on his residence in Tehran,” it further added.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a top member of Hamas’s political bureau, also said that Haniyeh’s assassination was a “cowardly move which will not go unanswered.”

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, offered condolences and said it has launched a probe to find out the circumstances of the incident.

Haniyeh on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.